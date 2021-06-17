Ex-Astros Owner Must Face Suit Over Ill-Fated Network Deal

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Billionaire former Houston Astros owner Drayton McLane Jr. and Comcast Corp. can't use a Texas free speech law to duck claims that they lied to get a better price for the team and its stake in a now-bankrupt regional sports network, a state appellate court held Thursday. In a unanimous opinion authored by Justice Kevin Jewell, a panel for Texas' Fourteenth Court of Appeals backed a Harris County judge's January 2020 decision keeping alive the long-running suit by current Astros owner Houston Baseball Partners LLC. HBP, which is controlled by Texas businessman Jim Crane, claims it was duped in 2011 into...

