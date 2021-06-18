TD Bank Can't Shed Customers' Suit Over ATM Fees

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- TD Bank must continue to face a breach of contract claim from a proposed class action accusing the bank of charging its customers fees they weren't expecting when they checked their account balances using out-of-network ATMs. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler of New Jersey said that the bank can't shed the breach of contract claim from the suit brought by TD Bank account holders Denise Galgano and Tashina Drakeford. But Judge Kugler did trim two state law claims from the action, finding that an allegation that the bank violated New York's general business law was time-barred...

