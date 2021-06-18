Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TD Bank Can't Shed Customers' Suit Over ATM Fees

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 3:38 PM EDT) -- TD Bank must continue to face a breach of contract claim from a proposed class action accusing the bank of charging its customers fees they weren't expecting when they checked their account balances using out-of-network ATMs.

In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler of New Jersey said that the bank can't shed the breach of contract claim from the suit brought by TD Bank account holders Denise Galgano and Tashina Drakeford.

But Judge Kugler did trim two state law claims from the action, finding that an allegation that the bank violated New York's general business law was time-barred...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!