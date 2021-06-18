Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Louisiana AG Wants To Join Texas' Google Antitrust Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Louisiana's attorney general has asked a Texas federal judge to let the Bayou State join an antitrust lawsuit from multiple states over Google's display advertising practices, saying it shares the same complaints against the online search giant.

In a motion filed Thursday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said his state should be allowed into the massive case in Texas' Eastern District, but emphasized that he does not plan to add new allegations except any that apply specifically to Louisiana.

The suit generally accuses California-based Google of monopolizing the display advertising market on third-party websites and running afoul of federal antitrust law,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!