Goulston & Storrs Pins Failed Air Rights Project On Builder

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Goulston & Storrs PC on Thursday blamed construction magnate John Fish for the failure of a risky project to erect a skyscraper over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston, denying claims in a $300 million suit that the firm caused the project to "implode." Fish, the owner of Suffolk Construction, leveled malpractice and ethics claims against Goulston for allegedly working against his interests to extract concessions on the project that favored the other joint venture partner, Weiner Ventures LLC. The suit also claimed a Goulston director hid his own secret financial stake in the high-rise, a planned mixed-use development that fell apart in 2019....

