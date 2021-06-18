Netflix Attys Face Sanctions Threat In 'Varsity Blues' Doc Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday ordered Netflix's lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP to explain why they shouldn't be sanctioned for failing to follow a prior court order in a defamation suit brought by one of the parents ensnared in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal. Former Staples executive John Wilson, who is set to go on criminal trial in September, sued Netflix in April alleging its "Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal" documentary unfairly lumped him in with defendants who had already pled guilty, such as actress Lori Loughlin. The case was removed to federal court this month, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS