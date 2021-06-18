Jury Says Service Member's 3M Earplug Injury Worth $1.7M

Law360 (June 18, 2021, 11:23 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal jury said Friday that a service member sustained $1.7 million in hearing loss damages from 3M's combat earplugs, and that 3M was 62% responsible, handing the company its second loss in three rapid-fire bellwether trials. The jury found that 3M failed to warn of issues with the earplugs, and also said that plaintiff Lloyd Baker was 38% at fault. Some 235,000 service members have brought claims in the nation's largest-ever MDL, saying the earplugs failed to protect their hearing in ultraloud training and combat environments. In this trial, Baker, a former infantryman and M240 machine gun operator, said...

