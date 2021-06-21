Energy Co. To Pay $7M To End Bait-And-Switch Claims

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Verde Energy USA Inc. has reached a proposed $7 million settlement to end a half-dozen proposed class actions alleging it drew customers in with a bait-and-switch scheme that left them paying more for electricity than they had expected. The deal will impact roughly 270,000 customers, ending suits brought by plaintiffs in Ohio, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. The plaintiffs' attorneys can ask for as much as a one-third fee from the settlement fund, according to the Friday motion asking an Illinois federal judge for preliminary approval of the deal. "These cases were far from 'slam dunks' and, considering...

