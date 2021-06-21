Texas Justices Won't Hear Bullet Train Eminent Domain Fight

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to hear a landowner's lawsuit claiming the private developers of a high-speed passenger train from Dallas to Houston cannot use eminent domain to survey and trample on Texans' private property rights for a costly project that's doomed to fail. The state's highest court denied a petition for review from landowner James Frederick Miles seeking to bar Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics Inc. from surveying his land and using eminent domain as they plot out the best route for Texas Central's controversial high-speed passenger train from Dallas to Houston....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS