Real Estate Rumors: EDRE Development, Cain, VIG Furniture

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- EDRE Development has picked up a development site for $13 million in Brooklyn's Williamsburg neighborhood, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The deal is for 106 N. First St., an 11,125-square-foot site where the company plans to build a 48-unit condo building, according to the report, which indicated that the seller is an entity owned by Maryland investor Robert Loeffler. A joint venture of Alchemy-ABR Investment Partners and Cain International has purchased a church on West 57th Street in Manhattan for roughly $120 million, the New York Post reported on Sunday. The venture bought the Calvary Baptist Church at 125 W. 57th...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS