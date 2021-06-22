Calif. Bill Would End Damages Injustice For Dead Plaintiffs

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A recent Law360 guest article took aim at S.B. 447, a bill currently pending in the California Senate. The article included many warnings that the sky is sure to fall if this bill passes. The authors suggest that verdicts will skyrocket, insurance premiums will jump and prices for consumers will go up, due to what they call a "tort tax." These, of course, are the usual arguments trotted out by corporations — without any reliable evidence — in the face of any law that would protect human beings from injury and death. They require a rebuttal. Current California Law In California,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS