No Full 9th Circ. Redo For Calif. Truckers' AB 5 Challenge

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit will not rehear a split-panel decision that allowed enforcement of a California worker classification law on truckers after the majority found that federal law doesn't trump the state's higher standard. In a brief order Monday, a split three-judge panel denied the California Trucking Association's petition and other trucking groups' amicus briefs for an en banc Ninth Circuit rehearing in an ongoing challenge to California Assembly Bill 5. In a 2-1 decision in April, the same panel reversed U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez's January 2020 preliminary injunction barring California from enforcing A.B. 5 against motor carriers and owner-operators in the...

