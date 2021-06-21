11th Circ. Affirms $3.4M In Royal Caribbean Passenger's Death

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday upheld a $3.4 million award to the daughter of a man who died of a heart attack while on a Royal Caribbean cruise, finding that Florida's wrongful death statute, which allows for nonpecuniary damages, applies to the case. A three-judge panel said that Florida has a stronger connection to the case than Wisconsin, where deceased passenger Richard Puchalski lived, because Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. is headquartered there and the contract between the passenger and the company has a Florida choice of law forum. While general maritime law does not allow nonpecuniary damages for wrongful death suits,...

