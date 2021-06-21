Trump, Feds Escape Most Claims Over Lafayette Square Clash

Law360 (June 21, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday tossed most of the claims in four overlapping lawsuits challenging federal agents' forcible removal of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square near the White House last June to enable then-President Donald Trump's photo-op at the historic St. John's Episcopal Church. In a 51-page order, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich tossed all but one claim accusing Trump, former Attorney General William Barr and other federal officials of authorizing an unnecessary force against protesters, but kept intact a claim challenging federal restrictions on First Amendment activity at the park across from the White House. Judge Friedrich first...

