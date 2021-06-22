Avenatti Can't Delay Trial Over Gov't Witness's PTSD

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Michael Avenatti's embezzlement trial will begin as planned on July 13, after a California federal judge said Tuesday the celebrity attorney had exaggerated claims that prosecutors waited until the "eleventh hour" to reveal that one of their key witnesses suffers from PTSD. U.S. District Judge James Selna rejected Avenatti's June 7 argument that he needs two more months to prepare for the first part of his bifurcated California trial in light of prosecutors' recent disclosures that his former office manager and bookkeeper has post-traumatic stress disorder that could impair her testimony. The order marked Avenatti's second failed attempt to push back the trial....

