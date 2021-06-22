Calif. Judge Rips Monsanto's Atty In $87M Roundup Appeal

Law360, San Francisco (June 22, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California appellate justice on Tuesday slammed a Horvitz & Levy LLP attorney representing Monsanto in its appeal of a nearly $87 million award for a couple who said glyphosate in Roundup weedkiller gave them cancer, calling the lawyer's "distortion of the facts" in filed briefs shocking, upsetting and unacceptable. Presiding Justice J. Anthony Kline kicked off oral arguments in Monsanto Co.'s appeal of the 2019 damages award to Alberta and Alva Pilliod by telling Monsanto lawyer David M. Axelrad that the facts presented in the company's briefs had not been "evenhanded" as they failed to fairly describe the evidence not...

