Gas Station Hits Colonial Pipeline With Class Suit Over Attack

Law360 (June 22, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Colonial Pipeline's failure to safeguard its infrastructure resulted in a ransomware attack that left more than 11,000 gas stations without enough gasoline to provide their customers and caused revenue loss, a gas station said in a proposed class action filed in Georgia federal court Monday. EZ Mart 1 LLC is seeking to represent a nationwide class of gas stations who experienced a fuel shortage as a result of the high-profile May ransomware attack, which ended with Colonial forking over $4.4 million to the perpetrators. "The five-day shutdown of the pipeline resulted in fuel shortages in areas that the pipeline serviced, affecting...

