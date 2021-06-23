Bill Would Make Ligado Pay For GPS Interference Costs

Law360 (June 23, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan Senate bill could require Ligado Networks to pick up the tab for any disruptions the private sector experiences if it forges ahead with repurposing the L-band satellite airwaves for mobile transmissions. Introduced Tuesday, the RETAIN GPS and Satellite Communications Act expands a caveat of Ligado's 5G network authorization to include paying both the federal government and private companies for any repairs they must make as a result of Ligado's mobile operations, which some sectors allege will drown out their own signals on the airwaves. Sen. Jim Inhofe, an Oklahoma Republican who co-sponsored the bill, said it's important to have...

