Evolution Of Autodialer Suits After High Court's TCPA Ruling

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's April 1 unanimous decision in Facebook Inc. v. Duguid[1] provided clarity for companies engaged in customer communications. An automatic telephone dialing system, or ATDS, is a specific type of equipment that meets statutory criteria set forth in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. As defined, ATDS means "equipment which has the capacity-- (A) to store or produce telephone numbers to be called, using a random or sequential number generator; and (B) to dial such numbers."[2] After years of muddled and inconsistent interpretations by courts and the Federal Communications Commission, the Supreme Court finally resolved the issue. In doing...

