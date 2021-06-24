Polaris Can't Duck Claims Seat Paralyzed West Point Cadet

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge has found that Polaris Industries Inc. can't escape trial in a suit by a West Point cadet who alleges a faulty ATV seat made by the company caused him to be paralyzed in an accident, saying there are a number of factual disputes for a jury to hear. In a redacted order that was unsealed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson said Christopher Lars Lofgren has been largely able to present evidence that supports his claims that the seat was made of substandard material, causing it to break and injure his spine. According to the suit, Lofgren...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS