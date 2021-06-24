238 Deepwater Horizon Suits Tossed For Discovery Violations

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge overseeing more than 500 suits stemming from the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill 11 years ago has dismissed 238 cases from clients represented by the Nations Law Firm, citing a failure to respond to the defense's discovery requests. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers of the Northern District of Florida said Wednesday that she issued an order on May 5 compelling these plaintiffs to respond to BP's discovery requests within 14 days, and after that deadline passed with no response, she ordered them to formally explain their failure to comply by June 9. "Each plaintiff was expressly...

