Insider Trading Suspect Spars With Gov't At Illumina Trial​​​​​​​

Law360, New York (June 24, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A millionaire San Diego speculator told a Manhattan federal jury Thursday that he got no secrets from a former Illumina Inc. accountant, but a prosecutor pushed back, showing records of a slew of his calls to the accountant before a lucrative trade. Donald Blakstad testified in his own defense at an insider trading and fraud trial being overseen by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos that opened on June 15 and is expected to be completed next week. The Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office says Blakstad and unindicted friends and business contacts made $6 million trading Illumina in 2016 and 2017 on nuggets...

