Judge Misinterpreted Disclosure Rules In TMZ Case: 9th Circ.

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A California judge "clearly erred" when he misinterpreted JAMS' response to recently laid-out disclosure requirements in a dispute between celebrity news provider TMZ and a Hollywood bus tour operator, the Ninth Circuit has found, even as the panel issued a call for those controversial requirements to be revisited. The circuit court held on Thursday that U.S. District Judge André Birotte Jr. wrongly took the arbitration provider's decision not to require its arbitrators to disclose whether they had an ownership interest in JAMS, and not to reveal the number of proceedings that it had administered for TMZ and its counsel, as an...

