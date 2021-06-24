Seafood Joint Wants Firm DQ'd For Solicitation In Wage Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A seafood restaurant facing a former server's wage and hour lawsuit under the Fair Labor Standards Act urged a New York federal judge Thursday to disqualify his counsel, accusing the firm of improperly soliciting employees to join the suit. C.I. Lobster Corp., the company that runs City Island Lobster House in New York, accused The Ottinger Firm PC of making prohibited solicitations in person or by telephone as it represented lead plaintiff Joseph Pagan in his proposed FLSA class and collective action complaint against the restaurant and its family owners. "Ottinger Firm engaged in improper telephone solicitations of several employees in...

