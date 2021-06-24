As Patent Pilot Program Ends, Judges Give Mixed Reviews

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A federal program that directed many patent cases to judges who volunteered to hear them will end next month. In interviews with Law360, some participating judges praised the program for helping them better manage complex cases, while others said it had little tangible impact. Congress created the Patent Pilot Program in 2011 with the goal of enhancing judges' expertise in the complexities of patent litigation. In the 13 participating district courts, 59 judges who expressed an interest in patent cases retained those that were assigned to them, while other judges could decide either to keep patent cases or send them to a...

