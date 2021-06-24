LA Fights Uphill To End Double-Dealing Claim In Power Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared to be leaning Thursday toward dismissing a claim against Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and two former deputies related to a water and power billing scandal, while preserving a claim against the city that it deprived a ratepayer of his rights through double-dealing. U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips delivered a written tentative order to the parties before a hearing on defense motions to dismiss, and comments during the hearing about the tentative revealed the city could still face allegations from plaintiff Antwon Jones that it deprived him of his constitutional right and privilege to...

