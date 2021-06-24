Scaramucci Tells Jury He Was Unaware Of Loans To Manafort

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Anthony Scaramucci, the SkyBridge Capital founder and onetime adviser to former President Donald Trump, took the witness stand on Thursday in the bribery trial of Chicago banker Stephen Calk, telling jurors he never would have passed along Calk's name for a top government job if he had known the banker was lending $16 million to Trump confidant Paul Manafort. Scaramucci, 57, gave the jury an inside look at the final months of the Trump campaign in 2016 and the transition period after the election. Prosecutors say Calk, former chairman and CEO of Federal Savings Bank, caused the bank to approve shady...

