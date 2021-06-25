$7M Energy Bait-And-Switch Deal Lacks Details For Early OK

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rejected a proposed $7 million settlement that aimed to end six lawsuits challenging a bait-and-switch scheme an electricity supplier allegedly pulled on customers, saying she needs more information before she can bless the deal. U.S. District Judge Joan Gottschall said on Thursday that she can't grant the Verde Energy USA Inc. customers' request for preliminary approval, because although they say the deal came after hard-fought litigation and falls within the range of reasonable resolutions considering other risks, they "leave the court in the dark about what the risks are, what the range of possible outcomes is,...

