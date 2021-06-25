Justices Reinforce Spokeo Injury Bar With TransUnion Ruling

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday significantly chipped away at widespread uncertainty over what's needed to press statutory privacy claims post-Spokeo by providing more detail on what real-world injuries meet this bar, an outcome that's likely to result in narrower class definitions and more fights shifting to state courts. The Supreme Court ruled Friday that TransUnion can't be sued for alleged FCRA violations over inaccurate credit reports that hadn't been disseminated to third parties. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) For the past five years, lower courts have been grappling with what exactly constitutes "concrete harm" that the high...

