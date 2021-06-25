Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Reinforce Spokeo Injury Bar With TransUnion Ruling

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday significantly chipped away at widespread uncertainty over what's needed to press statutory privacy claims post-Spokeo by providing more detail on what real-world injuries meet this bar, an outcome that's likely to result in narrower class definitions and more fights shifting to state courts. 

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that TransUnion can't be sued for alleged FCRA violations over inaccurate credit reports that hadn't been disseminated to third parties. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) For the past five years, lower courts have been grappling with what exactly constitutes "concrete harm" that the high...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!