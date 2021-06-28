Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, Dwight Capital, El-Ad

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Lennar Homes has picked up 62.6 acres of land in Lake Worth, Florida, for $4.9 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for a portion of the 163.6-acre Fountains Country Club, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Michael McCarty. The McCarty-controlled entity recently bought the 62.6 acres from an entity managed by California investor Peter Nanula and subsequently flipped the property in selling it to Lennar, according to the report. Lennar plans to build townhomes there, according to the report. Dwight Capital has provided close to $35 million in U.S. Department of Housing...

