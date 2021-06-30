King & Spalding Nabs WilmerHale Trials Partner

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A former WilmerHale partner who focused on representing financial institutions in litigations has joined King & Spalding LLP as a partner in its trial and global disputes practice — and he cited the "collegial" culture as a large draw to the firm. David Lesser previously represented HSBC in a long-running suit over major banks charging fees, Marathon Asset Management LP in a $25 billion loan dispute and the Royal Bank of Scotland in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case. He started Monday and told Law360 during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon that among many draws, King & Spalding's global...

