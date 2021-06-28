Navajo Nation Says Court Ignored Its History With Hopi Tribe

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation has told the Ninth Circuit an Arizona federal judge ignored its "litigious history" with the Hopi Tribe after wrongfully dismissing its suit against the U.S. Department of the Interior for allegedly violating due process in a land trust dispute. The tribe and its gaming arm sued the DOI and its Bureau of Indian Affairs for taking land into trust for the Hopi Tribe without notifying it, even though that impacted highway access to the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino in Arizona. The Navajo Nation wrote in its Friday brief that the application approval "enabled and emboldened" the Hopi Tribe...

