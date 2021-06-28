Feds Say Tribe Members' Claims Over Highway Widening Fail

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Federal officials are urging the Ninth Circuit to reject an appeal brought by members of Oregon tribes who sued the government after a sacred site was destroyed to make room for a highway. In a reply brief filed Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation argued the appeal is moot because the federal government has no authority to grant effective relief for the act of destruction. The right of way falls under Oregon's transportation authority — which, having immunity in this case, is an "insurmountable barrier" to redress, the DOT argued. Members of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation,...

