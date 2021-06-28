Retail Groups, Walmart Can Intervene In Swipe Fee MDL

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge ruled Monday that two retail trade groups and Walmart can intervene in multidistrict swipe fee litigation against Visa and Mastercard for the limited purpose of opposing certification of a mandatory class being sought by small retailers. U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie disagreed with the National Retail Federation, the Retail Industry Leaders Association and Walmart Inc. that the small merchants would not adequately represent their interests if certification is granted. But in granting permissive intervention, Judge Brodie ruled that the proposed intervenors' requests were timely and that they would "significantly contribute to [the] full development of...

