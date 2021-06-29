Devas Goes After Air India In Fight For $1.3B Arbitral Award

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Investors in a satellite communications company have targeted India's government assets with a new lawsuit against Air India in New York federal court, ramping up efforts to collect on overdue arbitral awards worth over $1.3 billion. Devas Multimedia shareholders asked the judge Monday to declare Air India the legally indistinct "alter ego" of the Indian government, and equally liable for damages awarded to Devas over a canceled satellite leasing deal under a bilateral investment agreement with Mauritius. India has made no move to pay $160 million in damages plus interest awarded to the company by a United Nations Commission on International...

