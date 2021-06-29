DOL Tells 9th Circ. To Revisit Northrop Pension Statement Suit

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit misinterpreted both federal benefits law and guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor when it allowed Northrop Grumman to escape Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims in a suit over what ex-workers said were inaccurate pension statements, the DOL said. The DOL threw its weight behind ex-workers' bid for a panel or en banc rehearing in an amicus brief filed Monday, arguing that the appeals court dropped the ball with an April ruling that Northrop's administrative pension committee couldn't be saddled with ERISA liability because it was not acting as a fiduciary when it put out those pension statements....

