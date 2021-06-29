Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

The Road To Class Action May Be Harder After TransUnion

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 decision in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez portends a significant change in the law of standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution.

While the Ramirez opinion presents itself as another step toward Chief Justice John Roberts' particular view of judicial modesty, the sharp dissent authored by Justice Clarence Thomas correctly suggests that Ramirez is far more consequential than modest.

Ramirez promises to intensify the already-pitched battles over Article III standing invited by the court's 2016 decision in Spokeo Inc. v. Robins, and may limit the size of class actions while narrowing the damage theories class action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!