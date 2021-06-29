Judge Blasts Leaks In U. Mich. Sex Assault Settlement Talks

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 7:18 PM EDT) -- The federal judge overseeing a lawsuit accusing the University of Michigan of ignoring hundreds of sexual assault allegations against the school's former sports physician on Tuesday lambasted the "confidential sources" who leaked private settlement details to reporters and threatened to sanction those responsible. In an eight-page order, U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts said the disclosure of confidential settlement and mediation information to people outside the negotiations jeopardizes the entire process and prevents participants from developing the trust necessary to engage in negotiations. "The court regards the communication of any settlement/mediation information to those outside of our confidential process as egregious...

