Volkswagen, Audi Sued Over Breach Of 3.3M Consumers' Data

Law360 (June 29, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen and its Audi brand broke California's consumer privacy law by failing to protect the names, Social Security numbers and other sensitive personal information of roughly 3.3 million customers and prospective buyers exposed in a recent data breach, according to a proposed class action. Volkswagen Group of America Inc., the North American subsidiary of German car manufacturer Volkswagen AG, began notifying affected customers and state attorneys general earlier this month that hackers had gained access to a wealth of personal information held by one of its vendors, which had left this data unsecured on the internet at some point between August...

