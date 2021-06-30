Top Personal Injury, Med Mal News & Rulings: Midyear Report

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court ruling holding that Nestle and Cargill can't be held liable for alleged child slavery on African cocoa farms and a new legal standard for medical malpractice cases in Massachusetts are among Law360's top personal injury and medical malpractice cases for the first six months of 2021. And while not rulings, various state legislatures grabbed headlines for enacting laws shielding businesses from coronavirus injury suits. Here, Law360 sums up some of the most significant rulings and developments so far this year. High Court Sides With Nestle, Cargill in Child Labor Suit The Supreme Court ruled in favor of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS