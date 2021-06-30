Real Estate Rumors: Kushner, Post Brothers, Rockpoint

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Kushner Cos. is hoping to build a mixed-use project at 6900 S. Military Trail and 4361 Hypoluxo Road in Lake Worth, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The developer is hoping to build 384 apartments as well as 129,210 square feet of commercial space that would include retail and restaurant space, and the company would need a zoning change to undertake the project, according to the report. Post Brothers has landed $178 million in refinancing for a portfolio of apartment buildings in Philadelphia, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. Natixis loaned $134.9 million for the portfolio, which has 404...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS