3 Highlights From NY Opioid Trial's 2nd Day

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Drugmakers and one drug distributor on Wednesday told jurors in the New York state trial over the opioid crisis that while they aren't responsible for the epidemic, the state itself failed to stop rogue doctors and encouraged doctors to use opioids to treat pain. Attorneys for several drug companies and drug distributor McKesson Corp. during the second day of trial pointed multiple times to messaging by the New York health department that said addiction to opioids is rare in pain patients. Unlike in the ongoing opioid trial in California, the companies didn't attempt to downplay or deny the existence of the opioid...

