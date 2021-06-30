AT&T Wants Ex-BigLaw Attys DQ'd From $450M Patent Case

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- AT&T on Tuesday asked a New York federal court to disqualify a former Baker Botts attorney and two former Akin Gump attorneys from representing a company that hit the telecom giant with a $450 million patent infringement suit, arguing that the lawyers previously provided extensive legal services for AT&T. According to the motion to disqualify opposing counsel, attorneys Kevin Cadwell, David Clonts and Michael Reeder worked with AT&T for more than a decade, billing nearly 25,000 hours. Cadwell alone billed nearly 13,000 hours, "the equivalent of working full-time for six and a half years," AT&T said in the filing, which was...

