Construction Cos. End $226M Feud With Mexican Utility

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A group of Mexican and Costa Rican construction companies settled a dispute with Mexico's state-owned electric utility over a $226 million arbitral award the companies won after labor issues and other problems bogged down a hydroelectric dam project near Mexico's border with Guatemala. The consortium of construction companies and the Comisión Federal de Electricidad, or CFE, told a New York federal court Wednesday that the companies had agreed to drop the lawsuit they had filed last year to enforce the award, days after the parties said that they were close to reaching a deal to amicably resolve the dispute. The consortium...

