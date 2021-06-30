Jurors Hear Bank Insiders' Concerns Over Manafort Loans

Law360, New York (June 30, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Jurors in the trial of Chicago banker Stephen Calk over purportedly corrupt dealings with Paul Manafort on Wednesday heard from insiders at Federal Savings Bank, who testified about their concern over loans extended to Manafort while Calk was seeking a job in the Trump administration. Calk is accused of leveraging $16 million in underserved loans to Manafort in exchange for the former Trump campaign chairman's assistance in the months after the 2016 presidential election to obtain a high-ranking position in government, such as secretary of the Army or ambassador. Calk is facing charges of financial institution bribery and conspiracy. A former Federal...

