The Big Picture: Epic's Battle Royale With Apple

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The closely watched bench trial in May on claims from Epic Games that Apple's App Store policies and fees violate antitrust law offers an early look at how courts will view monopolization cases against large digital platform companies as enforcement actions and private suits targeting U.S. tech giants pile up. Epic accuses Apple of imposing overly onerous restrictions and collecting undue fees for the distribution of apps on its mobile devices, pointing to its exclusive App Store, the 30% commission it collects on purchases and rules that prevent Epic from telling users that they can make purchases outside the store for...

