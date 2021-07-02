EPA Urges Courts To Remand Water Rule As It Retools Regs

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The EPA has asked federal courts on either coast to remand its rule that unraveled states' and tribes' authority to block pipelines and other projects under the Clean Water Act without vacating the regulation in light of the Biden administration's intentions to reverse course on portions of the Trump-era rule. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency petitioned California and Pennsylvania federal courts Thursday to remand the regulation that reinterprets Section 401 of the Clean Water Act after the agency announced in May it intends to revise the rule. The EPA told the court that it determined during its sweeping review of Trump administration...

