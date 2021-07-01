USC Prof. To Admit To Tax Charge In 'Varsity Blues' Scandal

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A professor at the University of Southern California agreed Thursday to plead guilty to a tax charge in connection with the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scheme and allegations that he paid $100,000 to facilitate his own daughter's admission to the school. Homayoun Zadeh, 59, an associate professor of dentistry at the university, will cop to one count of filing a false tax return, according to a plea agreement filed by prosecutors in the District of Massachusetts. The deal, which is subject to the court's approval, includes six weeks in prison, one year of supervised release, 250 hours of community service and...

