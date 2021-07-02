Google Escapes Kids' YouTube Data Collection Suit For Now

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed a lawsuit Thursday brought by parents accusing Google and other companies of illegally collecting through YouTube children's personal information for targeted advertisements, finding the parents failed to show that their state law privacy claims are not preempted by the federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The parents, suing on behalf of their children, claim that Google LLC, its subsidiary YouTube and several companies that operate popular child-directed YouTube channels have invaded the privacy of users under 13 by gathering their personal information in order to create individual profiles that are key to the distribution of targeted...

