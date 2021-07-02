Google's Privacy Policy 'Too Vague' For Consent, Judge Says

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Thursday declined Google's request to fully dismiss the latest rendition of a proposed class action claiming Google Assistant illegally records consumers and children, finding Google's privacy policy was "too vague" to establish that consumers agreed Google could record their voices for targeted ads. In a 37-page order partially granting a motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman concluded that Google's privacy policy doesn't conclusively establish that consumers agreed to let the company use the recordings for targeted advertising. "The court find[s] that while Google's privacy policy does disclose that it will collect and use information for...

