Top Bankruptcy Cases Of 2021: A Midyear Report

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- After an onslaught of corporate bankruptcy filings crowded court dockets across the country in 2020, the first half of this year has seen a downturn that has reduced the overall number of filings to below the norm. Bankruptcy professionals say the wind-down of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a bit more stability in the economy and that unexpectedly strong market performance has led some struggling companies — even those already in bankruptcy — to avoid liquidation. "Chapter 11 professionals are feeling that there is a drought in terms of new cases," former bankruptcy judge James Michael Peck, currently senior of counsel with Morrison...

